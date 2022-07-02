The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It's likely to rai…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Toda…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in P…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expe…