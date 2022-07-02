Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.