Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
