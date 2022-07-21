Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.