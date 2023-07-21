It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
