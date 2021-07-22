The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll se…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predict…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…