The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
