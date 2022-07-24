The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
