Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
