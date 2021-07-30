 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

