Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
