Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday.…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Th…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and v…