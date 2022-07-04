Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.