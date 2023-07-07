Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it …
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…