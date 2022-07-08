The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
