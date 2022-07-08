Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.