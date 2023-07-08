Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
