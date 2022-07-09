Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.