Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

