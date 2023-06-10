The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.