The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
