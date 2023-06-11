It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.