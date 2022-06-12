Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 77-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
