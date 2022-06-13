Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly …
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. The fore…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …