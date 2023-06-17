The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…