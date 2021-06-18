Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.