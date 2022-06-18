Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Park Hills: Generally fair. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds lig…