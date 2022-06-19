Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.