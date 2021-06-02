Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.