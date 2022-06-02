Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

