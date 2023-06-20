The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…