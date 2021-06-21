Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.