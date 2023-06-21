Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…