Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.