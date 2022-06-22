Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.