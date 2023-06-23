Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…