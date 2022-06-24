Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Exp…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.
Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot d…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…