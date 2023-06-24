Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…