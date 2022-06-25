Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot d…