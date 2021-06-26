The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees.…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 t…