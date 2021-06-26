Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.