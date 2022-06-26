Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.