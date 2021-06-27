Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
