The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wedne…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 t…