Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 76 degrees is today's low. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.