Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
