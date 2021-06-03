Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
