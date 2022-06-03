Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.