Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.