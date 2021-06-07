Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main content
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

