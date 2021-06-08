Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
