Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.