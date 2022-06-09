Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.