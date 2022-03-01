Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.