Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 13-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.